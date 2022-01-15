Go to the main site
    Over 428 thou people receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

    15 January 2022, 11:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

    As of this morning, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 343,899 teenagers, 23,925 pregnant women and 60,358 nursing mothers.

    The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 176,528 teenagers, 11,648 pregnant women and 30,915 nursing mothers.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

