Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM The first cases of the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever were recorded in the territory of Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

According to deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region Neilya Mulikova, three laboratory-confirmed Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever cases were reported since the beginning of the year. All those bitten by ticks were provided treatment and discharged from the hospital.

As of June 7, there were registered 421 tick bite cases. All of them are staying under medical supervision for 14 days. As of now, no clinical symptoms were recorded.

Last year the region reported 26 cases of suspected Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, two of them were laboratory-confirmed. One of them was fatal.



