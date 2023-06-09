Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region

    9 June 2023, 09:05

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM The first cases of the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever were recorded in the territory of Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

    According to deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region Neilya Mulikova, three laboratory-confirmed Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever cases were reported since the beginning of the year. All those bitten by ticks were provided treatment and discharged from the hospital.

    As of June 7, there were registered 421 tick bite cases. All of them are staying under medical supervision for 14 days. As of now, no clinical symptoms were recorded.

    Last year the region reported 26 cases of suspected Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, two of them were laboratory-confirmed. One of them was fatal.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Zhambyl region Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy