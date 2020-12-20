Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 400 treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 December 2020, 15:23
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 412 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Currently, the COVID-19 patient capacity of regional hospitals stands at 1,225,» a source at the Atyrau healthcare department said, claiming the region has enough beds in case of a spike of the coronavirus cases.

Akim (governor) of the region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov said seven healthcare facilities had been constructed this year. In his words, at least 12 in-patient facilities have been prepared in the framework of the preparations for a second possible wave of coronavirus.

A 200-bed infectious disease hospital and a 200-bed module in-patient facility have been constructed in the city of Atyrau and Kulsary town, respectively.

According to the press service, the regional healthcare facilities are fully equipped with necessary equipment for artificial lung ventilation, MRI, CT, X-ray, and so on.


