Over 400 thou babies born in Kazakhstan in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 403.9 thousand babies were born in Kazakhstan in 2022, Kazinform cites the National Statistics Bureau.

Of the 403.9 thousand babies born, 51.5% are boys, and 48.5% are girls, the Bureau says.

241.4 thousand babies or 59.8% were born in urban areas, and 162.4 thousand or 40.2% in rural areas.

Nationwide, last year’s crude birth rate stood at 20.57 per 1,000, dropping from 23.50 in 2021.

The highest birth rates were recorded in Mangistau region (28.53 per 1,000), Turkestan region 27.67, and Shymkent city (27.13). North Kazakhstan (10.96 per 1,000), Kostanay (12.42), and East Kazakhstan (12.96) regions reported the lowest birth rates.

According to the Bureau, 4,063 twins and 50 triplets were born in the country in 2022.



