Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Over 400 thou babies born in Kazakhstan in 2022

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 April 2023, 18:41
Over 400 thou babies born in Kazakhstan in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 403.9 thousand babies were born in Kazakhstan in 2022, Kazinform cites the National Statistics Bureau.

Of the 403.9 thousand babies born, 51.5% are boys, and 48.5% are girls, the Bureau says.

241.4 thousand babies or 59.8% were born in urban areas, and 162.4 thousand or 40.2% in rural areas.

Nationwide, last year’s crude birth rate stood at 20.57 per 1,000, dropping from 23.50 in 2021.

The highest birth rates were recorded in Mangistau region (28.53 per 1,000), Turkestan region 27.67, and Shymkent city (27.13). North Kazakhstan (10.96 per 1,000), Kostanay (12.42), and East Kazakhstan (12.96) regions reported the lowest birth rates.

According to the Bureau, 4,063 twins and 50 triplets were born in the country in 2022.


Statistics   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
May 1. Today's Birthdays
May 1. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day