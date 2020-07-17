Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Over 400 t of kumis and almost 1000 t of shubat produced in Kazakhstan

    17 July 2020, 12:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Within six months Kazakhstan has produced more than 400 t of kumis (mare's milk) and almost 1000 t of shubat (camel milk), Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture.

    The major part of the traditional Kazakh drinks was produced in Almaty region.

    In the first half of the current year, Kazakhstan farmers produced 423 tons of kumis including 160 tons in Almaty region, 79 tons in Pavlodar region and 56 tons in Aktobe region.

    Over 6 months of the current year the country’s farmers produced nearly a thousand tons of shubat. More than half of this volume was produced in Almaty region.

    Kazakhstanis believe that kumis and shubat help human organism to combat the novel coronavirus infection.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Agro-industrial complex development
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev