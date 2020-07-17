Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 400 t of kumis and almost 1000 t of shubat produced in Kazakhstan

Alzhanova Raushan
17 July 2020, 12:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Within six months Kazakhstan has produced more than 400 t of kumis (mare's milk) and almost 1000 t of shubat (camel milk), Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The major part of the traditional Kazakh drinks was produced in Almaty region.

In the first half of the current year, Kazakhstan farmers produced 423 tons of kumis including 160 tons in Almaty region, 79 tons in Pavlodar region and 56 tons in Aktobe region.

Over 6 months of the current year the country’s farmers produced nearly a thousand tons of shubat. More than half of this volume was produced in Almaty region.

Kazakhstanis believe that kumis and shubat help human organism to combat the novel coronavirus infection.

