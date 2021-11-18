Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 400 get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in a district in Almaty city

    18 November 2021, 18:09

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 400 people have been vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Nauryzbai district of Almaty city as of November 17, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Chief physician of an outpatient clinic in Almaty city Gulzhanat Tlegen confirmed 432 people, including 285 teenagers, 47 pregnant women and 42 nursing mothers, got vaccinated with Pfizer vaccineat the clinic. According to her, no side effects and complications have been observed.

    It was revealed that there are 17 schools in the district, including nine private ones.

    Recall that vaccination of teens aged 12-17, expectant and nursing mothers with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started this Monday. Kazakhstan authorized the vaccine for use in the abovementioned categories of citizens.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 12. Today's Birthdays
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region