Over 400 get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in a district in Almaty city

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 November 2021, 18:09
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 400 people have been vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Nauryzbai district of Almaty city as of November 17, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Chief physician of an outpatient clinic in Almaty city Gulzhanat Tlegen confirmed 432 people, including 285 teenagers, 47 pregnant women and 42 nursing mothers, got vaccinated with Pfizer vaccineat the clinic. According to her, no side effects and complications have been observed.

It was revealed that there are 17 schools in the district, including nine private ones.

Recall that vaccination of teens aged 12-17, expectant and nursing mothers with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started this Monday. Kazakhstan authorized the vaccine for use in the abovementioned categories of citizens.


Almaty   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Pfizer  
