    Over 400,000 get jobs in 2021

    27 September 2022, 12:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov announced the results of the implementation of the 2021-2025 national entrepreneurship development national project in the sphere of employment, Kazinform reports.

    «The share of the employed made 40.5% against the plan of 50% in 2021,» he told the meeting.

    According to him, the national project let achieve significant socioeconomic effect at the end of 2021.

    As stated there, 403, 000 people obtained permanent jobs, 320,000 new jobs were created. 814,000 were provided with employment promotion active measures.

    Earlier Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting about funding of the 2021-2025 national entrepreneurship development national project.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy
