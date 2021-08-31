Go to the main site
    Over 400,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakh capital

    31 August 2021, 18:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Almost 401,000 residents of Nur-Sultan were inoculated with the 1st jab of the vaccine, 330,000 were full vaccinated, the official website of the city administration reads.

    The city boasts active vaccination rates as it is the only way to curb coronavirus spread. The most part of population subject to vaccination has already been vaccinated since early May up to present, healthcare department reports.

    They urge to get vaccine to develop herd immunity and return to normal.
    Currently there are Russia’s Sputnik, homegrown QazVac and China’s Vero Cell vaccines in the city.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

