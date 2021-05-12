Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 40 thou receive two jabs of COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
12 May 2021, 15:15
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 40,851 people have gotten the first jab of COVID-19 vaccines in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office of Atyrau region, the first jab of Sputnik V and QAZVAC vaccines was administered to 973 people, including 53 health workers, 74 teachers, four polic officers, 10 students, one employee of the closed unit, 19 law enforcement employees, 23 civil servants, two with chronic diseases, and 787 local residents, on May 11.

From February 1 to May 11 the first jab of Sputnik V and QAZVAC COVID-19 vaccines were given to a total of 40,851 people in the region. 14,256 people received both jabs of the vaccines.

36 stationary and 10 mobile vaccination sites operate in the region.


