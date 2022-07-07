Over 40 thou cars made in Kazakhstan in 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has seen rapid development in the automotive industry in the past years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Over the past years, the automotive industry in Kazahstan has been developing rapidly and is one of the priority sectors of mechanical engineering and manufacturing. The National Statistics Bureau data indicate that domestic vehicle manufacturing has been up 6fold since 2016: 11 thou units in 2016, 93.5 thou units in 2021, and 40.6 thou units in the 5 mths of 2022,» the Kazakh PM wrote in his response to the deputy inquiry.

According to him, despite global shortages, sales of new vehicles stood at 117,590 units (25.9% growth compared with 2020), of which 75% were domestically made, in the country.

«In 5 months of 2022, 39.9 thou new vehicles, 33.4% more than in the same period of 2021, were sold. Small- and medium-entrepreneurship in imported vehicle sales via dealerships actively develops,» the PM added.



