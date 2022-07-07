Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 40 thou cars made in Kazakhstan in 2022

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 July 2022, 17:15
Over 40 thou cars made in Kazakhstan in 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has seen rapid development in the automotive industry in the past years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Over the past years, the automotive industry in Kazahstan has been developing rapidly and is one of the priority sectors of mechanical engineering and manufacturing. The National Statistics Bureau data indicate that domestic vehicle manufacturing has been up 6fold since 2016: 11 thou units in 2016, 93.5 thou units in 2021, and 40.6 thou units in the 5 mths of 2022,» the Kazakh PM wrote in his response to the deputy inquiry.

According to him, despite global shortages, sales of new vehicles stood at 117,590 units (25.9% growth compared with 2020), of which 75% were domestically made, in the country.

«In 5 months of 2022, 39.9 thou new vehicles, 33.4% more than in the same period of 2021, were sold. Small- and medium-entrepreneurship in imported vehicle sales via dealerships actively develops,» the PM added.


4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
