    Over 40 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24 h

    21 April 2022, 09:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 41 people have made full recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, up 33 from a day earlier, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    27 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in Shymkent city. Almaty city and Atyrau region added 4 COVID-19 recoveries each. 3 beat COVID-19 in Kostanay region.

    East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions reported 1 COVID-19 apiece.

    The number of people who got the all-clear after COVID-19 diagnosis in Kazakhstan has reached 1,290,945.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that 14 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the country in the past day.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

