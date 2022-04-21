Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 40 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24 h

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 April 2022, 09:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 41 people have made full recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, up 33 from a day earlier, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

27 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in Shymkent city. Almaty city and Atyrau region added 4 COVID-19 recoveries each. 3 beat COVID-19 in Kostanay region.

East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions reported 1 COVID-19 apiece.

The number of people who got the all-clear after COVID-19 diagnosis in Kazakhstan has reached 1,290,945.

Earlier Kazinform reported that 14 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the country in the past day.


