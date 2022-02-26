Over 40 new COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 41 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

30 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, two deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has documented a total of 88,076 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 81,642 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,336 people countrywide.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 455 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total COVID-19 tally to 1,301,708 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,265,248 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.




