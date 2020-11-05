Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 40,000 elementary school students attended in-person classes in Nur-Sultan

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 November 2020, 13:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 40,000 elementary school children attended in-person classes in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

Sholpan Kadyrova, Head of the Education Department of Nur-Sultan city summed up results of the first quarter of 2020-2021 academic year in the city on Thursday.

During an online briefing at the Nur-Sultan city administration, Ms Kadyrova reminded that majority of schoolchildren studied remotely throughout the 1Q of the academic year. However, over 40,000 Grade1-4 schoolchildren attended in-person classes.

Those who studied remotely, according to Kadyrova, benefited from domestic online educational programs Online Mektep and DDaryn.online.

79 schools used Online Mektep online platform, 32 schools used DDaryn.online platform and 29 schools used both. Remote lessons were also offered via Microsoft Teams platform, she added.


