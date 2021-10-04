Over 4 thou Almaty citizens with coronavirus infection get treatment at home

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city has posted 429 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 407 symptomatic and 22 asymptomatic ones, in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, the city’s hospitals have discharged 29 and admitted 124 people. COVID-19 treatment is provided to 1,797 Almaty citizens. 174 people are in intensive care units, 34 are connected to lung ventilation, 89 on non-invasive lung ventilation, and 41 on high flow devices in the city.

4,073 citizens of Almaty, 3,916 of whom have mild and moderate symptoms and 157 are with no symptoms, are under observation by mobile teams of primary health care and the telemedicine center.

The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 678 and both to 1,290 Almaty citizens in the past 24 hours.

In total, 956,925 people have so far been given at least one jab in the city. 866,728 citizens of Almaty are fully vaccinated.

Of the total people vaccinated in the city, 118,416 are over 60.

The vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination campaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.



