    Over 4 mln sq. m. of housing put into service in Kazakhstan since early 2023

    16 May 2023, 12:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Over 4 million square meters of housing was commissioned across Kazakhstan in January-April this year, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov revealed Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Over 4.3 million square meters of housing was put into service in the past four months of 2023, that is 19,9 per cent more than in the analogous period of last year,» Minister Kuantyrov said at the Government’s meeting.

    He also noted that the volume of executed construction works had increased by 15,4 per cent.

    Positive dynamics has been observed in all regions of the country with the highest growth of construction works registered in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.

    «The highest number of square meters of housing is commissioned in the cities of Almaty, Shymkent and Astana as well as Almaty region,» Alibek Kuantyrov noted.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

