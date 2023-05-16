Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Housing Construction Development

Over 4 mln sq. m. of housing put into service in Kazakhstan since early 2023

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 May 2023, 12:18
Over 4 mln sq. m. of housing put into service in Kazakhstan since early 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Over 4 million square meters of housing was commissioned across Kazakhstan in January-April this year, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov revealed Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Over 4.3 million square meters of housing was put into service in the past four months of 2023, that is 19,9 per cent more than in the analogous period of last year,» Minister Kuantyrov said at the Government’s meeting.

He also noted that the volume of executed construction works had increased by 15,4 per cent.

Positive dynamics has been observed in all regions of the country with the highest growth of construction works registered in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.

«The highest number of square meters of housing is commissioned in the cities of Almaty, Shymkent and Astana as well as Almaty region,» Alibek Kuantyrov noted.


Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s chess player Alua Nurmanova beats current World Champion from China
Kazakhstan’s chess player Alua Nurmanova beats current World Champion from China
Kazakhstan, EU begin consultations on visa facilitation for Kazakhstani citizens
Kazakhstan, EU begin consultations on visa facilitation for Kazakhstani citizens
Turkish investors keen on producing copper wire rod in Mangistau region
Turkish investors keen on producing copper wire rod in Mangistau region
PM Smailov, UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem discuss Kazakhstan's social sphere development
PM Smailov, UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem discuss Kazakhstan's social sphere development
Midnight fire kills several people in New Zealand capital
Midnight fire kills several people in New Zealand capital
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 16
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 16
Kazakhstan discusses possibility of transiting Russian gas to Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan discusses possibility of transiting Russian gas to Uzbekistan
May 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 16. Today's Birthdays
May 16. Today's Birthdays