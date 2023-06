Over 4 mln revaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 6, 2022, some 9,487,193 people were administered the 1st component of the coronavirus vaccine, while 9,251,470 people received both shots, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

4,049,768 people were revaccinated.

As earlier reported, as of today some 1,476 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.