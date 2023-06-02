Go to the main site
    Over 4 mln involved in small and medium business in Kazakhstan

    2 June 2023, 12:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Following 2022 the country’s labor force hit 9.4 million people growing by 448,000 for the past 10 years,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said.

    The working population of Kazakhstan stands at 9 million, including 6.8 million hired workers, and 2.1 million independent labor force, of which 1.6 million are sole proprietorships.

    The number of small and medium enterprises rose by 27% for the last year to exceed 1.8 million. The aggregate number of those involved in this sector increased by 18.3% to make 4.1 million. The share of SMEs in the economy grew from 33.3% to 36.5%.

    He also added the unemployment rate made 4.9%. The labor share in GDP reached 30.8%.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

