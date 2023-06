Over 4,8 mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the data on the number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

As of July 6, 9,528,076 people received the first shot and 9,312,498 got the second shot of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan. 4,831,113 people got revaccinated against the COVID-19.