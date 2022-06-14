Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 4,7 mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
14 June 2022, 11:03
Over 4,7 mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare has announced fresh data of the people vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

According to the Ministry’s press office, 9,515,066 people received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 9,293,246 people got their second shot.

4,707,044 Kazakhstanis have been revaccinated to date.

1,207,386 of them got their 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and 1,089,467 received their second Pfizer shot.

Those who received their 1st Pfizer shot are: teenagers – 862,601, pregnant women – 40,853, and breastfeeding women – 144,195.

820, 628 teenagers, 36,763 pregnant women and 133, 364 breastfeeding women got their 2nd Pfizer shot.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival