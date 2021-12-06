Over 4,600 teens got vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Over 4,600 teenagers got vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region reminded that the first batch of Pfizer vaccine consisting of 46,800 doses had been delivered to Taldykorgan city on November 11.

To date, a total of 4,617 teenagers aged between 12 and 18 have been inoculated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, 762 nursing mothers and 236 pregnant women got vaccinated with the vaccine as well.

Almaty region has registered 12 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day. In total, 57,425 COVID-19 cases have been detected in Almaty region since the start of the pandemic.

As of December 6, 863,842 people (72%) have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second component has been administered to 794,788 people.



