Over 4,500 get COVID-19 vaccine in Nur-Sultan on Day 1 of mass vaccination

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 April 2021, 15:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 4,500 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection on the first day of mass vaccination in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Nur-Sultan city administration.

The doses of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine were administered to people aged 20-90. Recall that there is no age limit for those who are willing to get the vaccine.

Healthcare workers at the Nur-Sultan-based health facilities commend the number of those who are willing to get inoculated.

«A lot of people have read the news and seen positive feedback about the COVID-19 vaccine. Many people have realized that it is the only way to prevent the spread of the virus,» said one of the nurses at the city’s outpatient clinic №2.

Recall that the mass vaccination kicked off in the Kazakh capital on April 12. There are plans to inoculate over 640,000 people or 60% of residents of the city within the framework of the mass vaccination campaign.

Akim (mayor) of the city Altai Kulgonov ordered to increase the number of vaccination centers in the city from 36 to 100.

As of today, 34,000 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan city.


