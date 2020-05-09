Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    Over 4.5 mln cubic meters of water pumped out of flooded Maktaaral district

    9 May 2020, 11:51

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day, more than 1.5 million cubic meters of water was pumped out of the flooded Maktaaral district.

    According to Emergency Committee of Turkestan region, there have been erected temporary dams, with a total length of 21 km, and three water collectors.

    The forces and means of the Emergency situations committee of Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions, the city of Shymkent, the Center for Disaster Medicine, the police department, the National Guard, the Ministry of Defense, local executive bodies, 1412 volunteers, 255 pieces of equipment, 130 motor pumps as well as 17 watercraft are involved in emergency response operations.

    In addition, rescue workers of Uzbekistan’s Emergency Ministry, consisting of 205 people, 38 units of equipment and 85 motor pumps, are also involved in the work as well.

    As Kazinform previously reported, the flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. About ten villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 31,000 local residents to evacuate. The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind on May 1.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazakhstan Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico