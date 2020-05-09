Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 4.5 mln cubic meters of water pumped out of flooded Maktaaral district

Alzhanova Raushan
9 May 2020, 11:51
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day, more than 1.5 million cubic meters of water was pumped out of the flooded Maktaaral district.

According to Emergency Committee of Turkestan region, there have been erected temporary dams, with a total length of 21 km, and three water collectors.

The forces and means of the Emergency situations committee of Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions, the city of Shymkent, the Center for Disaster Medicine, the police department, the National Guard, the Ministry of Defense, local executive bodies, 1412 volunteers, 255 pieces of equipment, 130 motor pumps as well as 17 watercraft are involved in emergency response operations.

In addition, rescue workers of Uzbekistan’s Emergency Ministry, consisting of 205 people, 38 units of equipment and 85 motor pumps, are also involved in the work as well.

As Kazinform previously reported, the flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. About ten villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 31,000 local residents to evacuate. The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind on May 1.

