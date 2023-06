Over 4.3 mln revaccinated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 23 some 9,498,963 people received the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 9,272,050 fully completed the vaccination cycle, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

4,306,047 people were revaccinated.

As earlier reported, some 50 coronavirus patients are staying in hospitals.