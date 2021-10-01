Go to the main site
    Over 4.2 thou people with COVID-19 treated at home in Almaty city

    1 October 2021, 12:33

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 498 new cases of the COVID-19 cases, including 475 symptomatic and 23 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Almaty city’s health office, 178 people have been discharged from and 178 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

    1,774 citizens of Almaty are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 184 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 36 on artificial lung ventilation, 85 on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and 45 on high flow oxygen devices.

    4,236 coronavirus patients, including 4,087 with mild and moderate symptoms and 149 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

    Over the past day, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 2,252 and both jabs to 4,150 in the city.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

