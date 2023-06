Over 4.1 mln revaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 10, 9,490,018 people were given the 1st component of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 9,255,807 received both, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

4,107,044 people were revaccinated.

As earlier reported, 1,243 are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.