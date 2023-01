Over 4,000 revaccinated against COVID in recent days

13 January 2023, 09:54

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the country’s official coronavirus vaccination rates.

10, 857,631 people were administrated the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine, while 10,628,450 received both as of January 13, 2023. 5,739,097 were revaccinated.

Earlier it was reported that 5,734,960 people were revaccinated as of January 10.