Over 4,000 residents get Pfizer vaccine in Aktobe rgn

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Over 4,000 residents have been administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Aktobe region, Deputy Head of the Health Office of the region Bekbolat Izbassarov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Izbassarov, as of today, Pfizer vaccine has been administered to a total of 4,087 people, including over 2.5 thousand teenagers, in the region.

«Pfizer was given to 4,087 people, including 211 pregnant women, 1,363 nursing women, and 2,513 teens,» he said.

He went on to say that the COVID-19 revaccination campaign with over 10 thousand people receiving a booster shot began in the region.

«In general, 64% of the eligible population or over 338 thousand people have received both components of COVID-19 vaccines in the region. 10,001 people have been revaccinated,» he said.

Over the past day, the region has registered one case of COVID-19.

Of the 34,932, 0.7% are imported cases, 11.8% - contact cases, 87.4% - local cases.



