Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 477.98 eur/kzt 488.93

    rub/kzt 7.93 cny/kzt 70.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Over 4,000 hectares of land destroyed in wildfires in northwestern Spain

    8 August 2022 08:10

    MADRID. KAZINFORM Over 4,000 hectares of land have been destroyed in seven wildfires that are still burning in the autonomous community of Galicia in northwestern Spain, according to local firefighting services on Sunday.

    At least 2,000 hectares have so far been ravaged by the largest fire close to the city of A Coruna. There have not been any casualties, but the flames have forced the evacuation of 700 people from a campsite in the A Pobra do Caraminal, Xinhua reports.

    The fire in the province of Ourense has burned 600 hectares after starting simultaneously in 10 different places, but has been brought under control.

    Most of the fires were thought to be started intentionally, according to local media reports.

    More details also at
    #World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Monsoon rains death toll jumps to 162 in Pakistan's Balochistan
    Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
    Vaccine approved for at-risk Australians younger than five amid COVID-19 surge
    New York City declares monkeypox emergency, reports over 1,200 cases
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva named Outstanding Chess Player of Asia
    2 COVID-19: 1,988 new cases, 2,652 recoveries in 24h, 1,466 patients in hospitals
    3 Kazhydromet issues weather warning for 3 regions
    4 President Tokayev congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on her FIDE award
    5 Tour de Pologne. Samuele Battistella takes his 1st WorldTour Top-10