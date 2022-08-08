8 August 2022 08:10

Over 4,000 hectares of land destroyed in wildfires in northwestern Spain

MADRID. KAZINFORM Over 4,000 hectares of land have been destroyed in seven wildfires that are still burning in the autonomous community of Galicia in northwestern Spain, according to local firefighting services on Sunday.

At least 2,000 hectares have so far been ravaged by the largest fire close to the city of A Coruna. There have not been any casualties, but the flames have forced the evacuation of 700 people from a campsite in the A Pobra do Caraminal, Xinhua reports.

The fire in the province of Ourense has burned 600 hectares after starting simultaneously in 10 different places, but has been brought under control.

Most of the fires were thought to be started intentionally, according to local media reports.

More details also at