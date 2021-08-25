Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 3mln sq m of housing to be built in Nur-Sultan this year

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 August 2021, 13:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3.2 million square meters of housing are to be built in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, in 2021, Mayor Altai Kulginov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At an extraordinary session of the Maslikhat, the Nur-Sultan mayor said that 1.8mln sq.m. and 3mln sq.m. of housing were built in the Kazakh capital in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

According to him, over 80% of the construction works, including production of construction materials and components, will be done through private investments.


