11 August 2022 13:16

Over 3mln Kazakhstani children to be covered with supplementary education

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov shared the Government’s plans on covering children with supplementary education, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his reply to a deputy request, Yeraly Tugzhanov says that the Government takes system-wide measures to cover more children with supplementary education.

Over 3,6 million children aged from 4 to 17 will be able to attend afterschool clubs and out-of-school facilities till the end of 2022. Approximately 2, 700 million children will be involved in sports and creative activities (2,4 million today).

70,000 teachers are involved in this work today.

«387,000 children attend children’s and youth sports schools. Sports instructors have been appointed in each settlement and village. By 2025, the number of sport instructors will be increased to 3,561. Thus, we plan to involve up to 500,000 children from rural areas to sport,» Tugzhanov noted.