Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 3mln Kazakhstani children to be covered with supplementary education
11 August 2022 13:16

Over 3mln Kazakhstani children to be covered with supplementary education

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov shared the Government’s plans on covering children with supplementary education, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his reply to a deputy request, Yeraly Tugzhanov says that the Government takes system-wide measures to cover more children with supplementary education.

Over 3,6 million children aged from 4 to 17 will be able to attend afterschool clubs and out-of-school facilities till the end of 2022. Approximately 2, 700 million children will be involved in sports and creative activities (2,4 million today).

70,000 teachers are involved in this work today.

«387,000 children attend children’s and youth sports schools. Sports instructors have been appointed in each settlement and village. By 2025, the number of sport instructors will be increased to 3,561. Thus, we plan to involve up to 500,000 children from rural areas to sport,» Tugzhanov noted.


Related news
Kazakhstani weightlifter claims gold at Islamic Solidarity Games 2022
Kazakh freestyle wrestlers claims three medals at 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games
Underfilled schools face shortage of qualified teachers – Minister
Read also
UAE company to realize road projects in Kazakhstan
Underfilled schools face shortage of qualified teachers – Minister
Up to 190 thou pupils study at schools with small classes in Kazakhstan
Head of State receives Minister of Culture and Sports
7 new schools to open doors in E Kazakhstan
Head of State receives Prime Minister Smailov
Over 20 thou student places to be created in Nur-Sultan this academic year
Educative programs at Kazakhstani kindergartens to be revised
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to brace for rains on Thursday
2 Saudi company ACWA Power to implement RES projects in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh President, UN General Assembly President to meet
4 Winners of «New Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» contest announced
5 Quake jolts 263 km away from Almaty

News

Archive