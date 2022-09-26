Over 39,600 pregnant women fully vaccinated against coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the Ministry of Healthcare has updated the figures on vaccination of pregnant and breastfeeding women in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

As of September 25, 1,239,561 people were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, including 874,776 teens, 41,708 pregnant women, and 145,491 breastfeeding mothers.

The second shot of the vaccine was administered to 1,201,617 people, including 860,904 teens, 39,648 pregnant women, and 142,086 breastfeeding moms.



