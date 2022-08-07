Qazaq TV
Over 39,000 pregnant women vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan
7 August 2022 11:02

Over 39,000 pregnant women vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,235,895 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the Pfizer vaccine as of August 7, 2022, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs.

The 1st dose of the vaccine was administered to 872,578 teens, 41,512 pregnant women and 145,263 breastfeeding mothers.

The 2nd dose was inoculated to 855,283 teens, 39,245 pregnant women, 141,452 breastfeeding mothers.



