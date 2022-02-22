Over 38 thou teens get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 52,451 people have received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 1,147 and both jabs to 1,546 in the city.

Since February 1, 2021, 1,133,638 citizens of Almaty have been administered one jab of vaccines against COVID-19 and 1,088,907 – both jabs. COVID-19 vaccines have been given to 124,593 persons aged over 60 years old.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty city, Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 52,451 people, including 2,860 pregnant women, 11,480 nursing women, and 38,111 teenagers, in the city.

230,250 people have received COVID-19 booster shots in Almaty city.

172 fresh cases of COVID-19, including 150 symptomatic and 22 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city over the past day. 187 people have been discharged from and 54 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

592 citizens of Almaty, 28 of whom are kids, are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 53 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 19 - on artificial lung ventilation, eight - on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and 15 - on high flow oxygen devices.

1,691 coronavirus patients, including 1,540 with mild and moderate symptoms and 151 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.



