    Over 38,000 medics dispatched to Shanghai to aid COVID-19 fight

    5 April 2022, 07:22

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - More than 38,000 medics from 15 provincial-level regions nationwide have rushed to Shanghai to aid in the battle against the resurging COVID-19 epidemic in China's financial hub, according to the National Health Commission (NHC), Xinhua reports.

    Over 11,000 medics have assumed responsibility for work in temporary hospitals, and over 23,000 medical workers are responsible for collecting nucleic acid samples, according to Jiao Yahui, a senior NHC official. And nearly 4,000 people have been dispatched to support the work in the COVID-19 testing lab.

    Nucleic acid testing teams with a daily handling capacity of 2.38 million test tubes have also been mobilized, the commission said.

    Shanghai reported 425 local confirmed cases on Sunday. The megacity on Monday launched a citywide nucleic acid testing campaign.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News China Coronavirus in the world
