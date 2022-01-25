Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 38,000 get Pfizer vaccine in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 January 2022, 13:14
Over 38,000 get Pfizer vaccine in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 38,518 people were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

Over 1.1 mln locals were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, the healthcare department informs.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,998 people received the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, 1,118 received both. Since last February 1 up to January 24, 2022 some 1,101,185 were given the 1st shot, while 1,046,923 fully completed the vaccination cycle.

123,979 of them are people aged 60 and older.

38,518, including 2,060 pregnant women, 8,359 nursing moms and 28,099 teens were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. 122,960 were boosted.

There are 119 vaccination sites in the city.

As of January 24, there were recorded 1,501 coronavirus cases, including 151 asymptomatic. 322 were discharged, while 229 were admitted to the hospitals. 1,417 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 90 in the ICU, 16 are on life support. 11,191 are treated at home. 10,576 of them have mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare   Pfizer  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital