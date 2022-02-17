Go to the main site
    Over 370 thou residents given one COVID-19 vaccine jab in Pavlodar rgn

    17 February 2022, 08:16

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 371,380 people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine jab in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Pavlodar region, the second COVID-19 vaccine jab has so far been given to 353,662 or 70% of the eligible population of the region. The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 371,380 people or over 72.6% of the eligible population of the region.

    Over the past day, 947 residents of Pavlodar region have been given a COVID-19 booster shot.

    Earlier it was reported that over 1,400 people have contracted the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

