Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Pavlodar region

Over 370 thou residents given one COVID-19 vaccine jab in Pavlodar rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 February 2022, 08:16
Over 370 thou residents given one COVID-19 vaccine jab in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 371,380 people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine jab in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Pavlodar region, the second COVID-19 vaccine jab has so far been given to 353,662 or 70% of the eligible population of the region. The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 371,380 people or over 72.6% of the eligible population of the region.

Over the past day, 947 residents of Pavlodar region have been given a COVID-19 booster shot.

Earlier it was reported that over 1,400 people have contracted the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region.


Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events