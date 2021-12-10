Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 37,000 teens and women get Pfizer vaccine in E Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 December 2021, 22:20
Over 37,000 teens and women get Pfizer vaccine in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The vaccination campaign of teens, pregnant and nursing mothers started in the third decade of December with Pfizer vaccine in East Kazakhstan region, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

The vaccination campaign of teens, pregnant and nursing mothers started in the third decade of December with Pfizer vaccine in East Kazakhstan region.

«Above 37,700 people, including 34,500 teens, over 700 pregnant women and 2,500 breastfeeding moms received Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department Galymbek Alin said.

There are 253 vaccination sites in the region. Above 250 children aged 12-17 were vaccinated there so far.


East Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   COVID-19   Pfizer   Oskemen  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final