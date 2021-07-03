Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 365,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 July 2021, 14:37
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Almaty region has added 88 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 25 symptomless cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Since February 2021, the region has registered 27,536 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 17,332 COVID-19 cases with symptoms.

To date, 26,451 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the region during that period. In the past 24 hours, 13 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the region.

365,411 people have been inoculated with the first component of the anti-COVID vaccine. The second component has already been administered to 216,981 people.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


