Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 364,000 teens fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    12 February 2022, 11:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of February 12, 2022, some 740,263 people were administered the 1st jab of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, 443,122 received both jabs, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    As of February 12, 2022, some 740,263 people were administered the 1st jab of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Out of which 612,317 are teens, 28,719 pregnant women and 94,664 are nursing moms.

    364,635 teens, 19,075 expectant moms and 59,370 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    5 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival