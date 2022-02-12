Over 364,000 teens fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of February 12, 2022, some 740,263 people were administered the 1st jab of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, 443,122 received both jabs, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

As of February 12, 2022, some 740,263 people were administered the 1st jab of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Out of which 612,317 are teens, 28,719 pregnant women and 94,664 are nursing moms.

364,635 teens, 19,075 expectant moms and 59,370 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated.