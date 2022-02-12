Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 364,000 teens fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
12 February 2022, 11:14
Over 364,000 teens fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of February 12, 2022, some 740,263 people were administered the 1st jab of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, 443,122 received both jabs, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

As of February 12, 2022, some 740,263 people were administered the 1st jab of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Out of which 612,317 are teens, 28,719 pregnant women and 94,664 are nursing moms.

364,635 teens, 19,075 expectant moms and 59,370 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated.


Coronavirus   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri