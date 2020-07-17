Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Over 360 medical graduates to treat COVID-19 patents in Nur-Sultan

    17 July 2020, 19:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over 360 medical students are to treat COVID-19 patients at hospitals of Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites the press service of the capital's administration.

    363 medical graduates, including 226 interns, 113 medical residents, 18 bachelor's degree students, 5 master's degree students, and one PhD student will work at the city's hospitals, clinics, dispensaries, and the ambulance depot.

    Out of them, 43 have already joined as junior and middle medical personnel at the city's infectious center and the temporary hospital located at the Ramada Plaza hotel.

    The graduates are said to be guided by senior medical workers.

    Notably, over 200 more medical graduates have underwent training to work amid the pandemic.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year